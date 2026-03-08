‘Strange how different teams have more pull than others’: South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, David Miller slam ICC

South Africa cricketers Quinton de Kock and David Miller have lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for England leaving India before the Proteas or the West Indies despite being eliminated later from the T20 World Cup. The Iran War has complicated international travel with the global transit hub of Dubai being affected by the war.

De Kock and Miller were angered by the fact that England players and staff left for home on Saturday evening via a direct charter flight to London. This was just two days after their exit from the T20 World Cup at the hands of India in the semi-final. Meanwhile, South Africa and West Indies, who were eliminated from the T20 World Cup before England are still in India.

“Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others,” De Kock wrote in a Story on his Instagram account.

Miller, meanwhile, expressed his anger in the comments section of a post from ESPNcricinfo.

“Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight. While WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata,” he wrote.

West Indies, in fact, were eliminated from the World Cup in the Super 8 stage last Sunday after a five-wicket defeat to co-hosts India at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Since then, they have been stationed in the eastern Indian city. West Indies coach Daren Sammy had earlier pleaded on his X account asking for them to be taken home.

“I just wanna go home,” he wrote in one post. In a second one, he wrote: “At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It’s been 5 days.”

Now, reacting to Miller’s comment, he said: “@davidmillersa12 a lil louder for those in the back to hear please sir.”

South Africa also were eliminated at the same stadium on Wednesday. According to a report in the Press Trust of India, both South Africa and West Indies are slated to fly out together from Kolkata in the same charter flight, although little details are known about the flight.

The ICC’s alleged preferential treatment for the England team has led to criticism from other quarters.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised the ICC.

“So England got knocked out on Thurs, get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That’s where the power is all wrong ..,” Vaughan wrote on X.

“All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn’t count .. #JustSaying.”