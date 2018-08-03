Monty Panesar writes letters to 18 English counties for trial

Monty Panesar, who played 50 Tests for England, was has been out fo action after being released by Northamptonshire in 2016. Monty Panesar, who played 50 Tests for England, was has been out fo action after being released by Northamptonshire in 2016.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has revealed that he has written letters to each of the 18 county teams in England in a bid to return to first-class cricket. Panesar, who played 50 Tests for England, was has been out fo action after being released by Northamptonshire in 2016. Prior to that, he plied his trade for Essex from where he was released in 2015. Speaking to BBC World Service Panesar revealed that he sent letters “four to six weeks ago”.

“I’m hoping that one of the county coaches can give me a go – give me a net, give me a trial. I still have huge ambitions to play in the professional game. One of my goals is that I want to play county cricket again. I want to hopefully get an opportunity somewhere with a team because I still have that desire,” Panesar said.

Panesar has a history of off-field incidents which cut his professional career. In 2013 he urinated on a bouncer at a nightclub in Brighton after which Sussex terminated his contract. He currently plays club cricket for Hornchurch in Essex.

Earlier, in an interview with the Guardian Panesar had revealed how he is working on improving his mental fortitude. “We’ve all worked together to create activities which will substitute the medication,” he says. “Stuff like yoga, mindfulness, fitness, a bit of hypnotherapy. And now I feel really great in that regard. Sometimes it’s just as simple as going away and doing a physical activity, or going and having a conversation with a person you trust. The medication is good for a while but I don’t think long term it’s a good thing – it makes you a bit more down, like you’re in a box. You don’t feel yourself, ” he said.

“I’ve got to do it, I just want to play for England again. I will keep going until … I don’t know … Until I can’t do any more. I will keep fighting to get there,” he concluded.

