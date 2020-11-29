‘What protection do they have?’: Monty Panesar in support of farmers’ protest

Monty Panesar has played for England in 50 Tests and 26 ODIs. (File)

Monty Panesar, the former England spinner, expressed solidarity with the farmers’ protest at the Delhi-Haryana border and opinionated on the farm bills passed by the Narendra Modi government.

Protesting against the three agricultural bills passed by the central government in September, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have marched to Delhi.

On Friday, they were stopped by the Delhi Police at the Delhi-Haryana border with multiple rounds of tear gas shells and water cannons. Later, the government allowed them to enter only till the outskirts of North Delhi

Panesar, who played for England in 50 Tests and 26 ODIs, took to social media to talk about the protests.

“What happens if the buyer says the contract cannot be fulfilled because the quality of crop is not what was agreed , what protection does the farmer have then? There is no mention of fixing a price??!! @BJP4India @narendramodi #kissanprotest #kissanektazindabad,” he tweeted on Saturday.

What happens if the buyer says the contract cannot be fulfilled because the quality of crop is not what was agreed , what protection does the farmer have then? There is no mention of fixing a price??!! @BJP4India @narendramodi #kissanprotest #kissanektazindabad pic.twitter.com/E4XD50FcTF — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) November 28, 2020

Harbhajan Singh, the former India spinner, also tweeted regarding the matter on Sunday.

“Punjabi youngsters clean road at Delhi Border ‘We don’t want people of Haryana and Delhi to say that Punjabis came and made a mess here’,” he wrote.

Punjabi youngsters clean road at Delhi Border

“We don’t want people of Haryana and Delhi to say that Punjabis came and made a mess here”.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/i8Obgz1In2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 29, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered the farmers a designated site in Burari on the outskirts of the national capital on Saturday, but a majority of farmer unions have decided to stay put outside Delhi borders.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd