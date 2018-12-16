Monkeygate: Harbhajan Singh denies ‘breaking down’ while apologising to Andrew Symonds

Harbhajan Sing denied ‘breaking down’ while apologising to Andrew Symonds after the infamous ‘monkeygate’ incident. The former Australian all-rounder said that the two called a truce three years after the 2008 Sydney Test which saw the ugly episode take place.

Ten years after the former India spinner was accused of calling the Australian a ‘monkey’, Symonds said in an interview that the two made peace three years after the incident that triggered his downfall in International cricket. Symonds added that Harbhajan ‘broke down crying’ while apologising.

In an interview to Fox Sports, Harbhajan said, “He actually broke down crying, and I could just see that was a huge weight off his shoulders, he had to get rid of it. We shook hands and I gave him a hug and said: ‘Mate, it’s all good. It’s dealt with’,” he said.

The two reportedly buried the hatchet when they played in the same team Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League. “We go to a very wealthy man’s place for a barbecue, drinks and dinner one night and the whole team’s there and he had guests there, and Harbhajan said ‘mate, can I speak to you for a minute out in the garden out the front’,” said Symonds. “He goes, ‘look, I’ve got to say sorry to you for what I did to you in Sydney. I apologise, I hope I didn’t cause you, your family, your friends too much harm and I really apologise for what I said, I shouldn’t have said it’.”

Harbhajan, however, denied this happened, reacting to the news by saying, “When did that happen? Broke down? What for?”