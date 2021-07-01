‘Enough is enough’: Bangladesh umpire quits after Mahmudullah, Shakib’s antics

Bangladesh umpire Moniruzzaman has decided to call it quits following the inappropriate behaviours of two senior cricketers in the recently-concluded Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

Moniruzzaman was not officiating in the match where Shakib Al Hasan kicked, uprooted and threw the stumps on the ground while arguing with the umpire. However, he was a TV umpire in a match where Mahmudullah Riyad got in a heated argument with an umpire due to a wide call.

“Enough is enough for me and I don’t want to do umpiring anymore. I have some self-respect and want to live with it. Umpires can make mistakes but if we are treated in this manner, there is no point in doing it anymore because I am not in it just for the money,” Moniruzzaman told Cricbuzz.

The umpire was a part of Bangladesh’s ICC Emerging Panel and was likely to be considered for the elite panel as well. While Gazi Tank Cricketers skipper Mahmudullah was fined 20,000 BDT (Rs 16,000 respectively) for the level 2 offense for his outburst during the match against Prime Bank Cricket Club, the umpire reveals that he “felt numb” watching it.

“I was not involved in Shakib’s game. The way he behaved was something very hard for me to digest. In the Mahmudullah match, I was the TV umpire and watching the episode closely. It left me numb and at that point, I decided not to carry on with umpiring,” he recalled.

Genuinely unbelievable scenes… Shakib Al Hasan completely loses it – not once, but twice! Wait for when he pulls the stumps out 🙈 pic.twitter.com/C693fmsLKv — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 11, 2021

Hasan was also punished for his antics during Mohammedan Sporting’s match against Abahani Limited as he was fined 5,00,000 BDT (Rs 4,40,000 approximately) followed by a three-match ban. The Bangladesh all-rounder apologised for his actions later on.

The umpire also said that he was not doing it for money and considered himself fortunate that he was not on the receiving end of an incident like this.