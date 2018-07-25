WATCH: Mokit Hariharan impresses with ambidextrous bowling action in TNPL

Mokit Hariharan plays for VB Kanchi Veerans in Tamil Nadu Premier League. Mokit Hariharan plays for VB Kanchi Veerans in Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Ever seen a bowler using both hands to bowl in a single cricket match? The 18-year old Mokit Hariharan did exactly that. Playing for VB Kanchi Veerans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, the teenage spinner showed a unique ability to bowl with both right and left hands, in a T20 match against Dindigul Dragons. Hariharan started off with a left-arm spin to a left-hand batsman, while he shifted to right-arm spin bowling to right-handers.

Despite his talent, the youngster failed to grab a wicket in his quota of four overs. But he managed to impress the fans with a rarely seen ability.

Earlier, while batting, Hariharan also impressed with a willow in his hand as he smacked an unbeaten 77 runs in 50 balls for his side. The allrounder struck five fours and five sixes in his innings to help his side attain a good total of 166/4 in 20 overs.

Unfortunately, for Veerans, Hariharan’s allround showing was not enough to get his side to a win, and Dragons picked up their third win in four outings, as they crushed their opponents by 7 wickets.

Hariharan is the second Indian bowler to possess ambidextrous abilities after Vidarbha’s Akshay Karneswar. He first gained recognition during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2015/16. Later, he showed similar abilities in the practice game against Australia while playing for Board President’s XI in Chennai in 2017. Other bowlers, who also possessed same abilities include, Kamindu Mendis from Sri Lanka, Yasir Jan from Pakistan, Pakistan’s Hanif Mohammad and England’s Graham Gooch.

Veerans, who are currently placed at the 7th position in the points table, will next square off against Madurai Panters on Wednesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd