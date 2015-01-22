Moises Henriques replaces Shane Watson in Australian squad for Hobart ODI

Watson to miss ODI vs England due to hamstring niggle. (Source: Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

All-rounder Moises Henriques on Thursday replaced an injured Shane Watson in the Australian squad for Friday’s tri-series cricket match against England.

Watson had reported tightness in his right hamstring during training at Blundstone Arena on Wednesday and was therefore ruled out of the contest.

“Henriques will link up with the squad in Hobart on Thursday evening and, as a result, will miss the Sydney Sixers – Sydney Thunder KFC Big Bash League (KFC BBL) encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground,” a Cricket Australia release said.

“Moises is one of our leading all-rounders, he has international experience, and in Shane Watson’s enforced absence it made perfect sense to draft him in for this match,” National Selector Rodney Marsh said.

Henriques, along with Shaun Marsh and Cameron White – two other players drafted into the Australia squad for Friday’s match, will be released to their franchises for the KFC BBL semi-finals that are scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

“The intention is to release Moises, along with Cameron White and Shaun Marsh, after the match as it is our expectation that we will have George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner available for selection for our match in Sydney on Monday,” Marsh added.

The Squad: Steven Smith (captain), Patrick Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Brad Haddin, Moises Henriques, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Gurinder Sandhu, Mitchell Starc and Cameron White.

