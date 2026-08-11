Ex-Australia star, with Ronaldo connection, becomes new T20 captain of Portugal

Notably, Henriques was born in Madeira — the hometown of another Portuguese national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo — before his family moved to Australia when he was still a child. (File/PTI)

Portugal have found a new captain for their cricket team, and it is a name cricket fans will be familiar with. Moises Henriques, who has featured in all three formats for Australia and has also played in the Indian Premier League, will be leading the Portuguese team in their bid to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time.

On Tuesday, the Portuguese Cricket Federation announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup Europe Sub-regional Qualifier C, with Henriques named as the leader of the pack. Notably, Henriques was born in Madeira — the hometown of another Portuguese national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo — before his family moved to Australia when he was still a child.