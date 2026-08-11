Ex-Australia star, with Ronaldo connection, becomes new T20 captain of Portugal

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Portugal have found a new captain for their cricket team, and it is a name cricket fans will be familiar with. Moises Henriques, who has featured in all three formats for Australia and has also played in the Indian Premier League, will be leading the Portuguese team in their bid to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time.
On Tuesday, the Portuguese Cricket Federation announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup Europe Sub-regional Qualifier C, with Henriques named as the leader of the pack. Notably, Henriques was born in Madeira — the hometown of another Portuguese national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo — before his family moved to Australia when he was still a child.
Henriques represented Australia in 24 T20Is, 16 ODIs and four Tests. His last international appearance was in August 2021, at a T20I match against Bangladesh. He made the switch to represent Portugal in June, having already served a three-year cool-off period necessary whilst making the transition from a full-member nation to an associate.
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Henriques is currently the only player in the Portugal squad to have played international cricket for another country, though they boast players who have First-Class experience in other nations. Craig Cachopa, who was born in South Africa, has played domestic cricket in both New Zealand and England. Siraj Ullah Khadem, meanwhile, is a Bangladesh-born cricketer who played at the 2006 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup under Mushfiqur Rahim’s leadership. Coincidentally, Henriques was the Australian captain in that same tournament.
The Europe Sub-regional Qualifier C will be contested among ten teams across two venues in Finland — Vantaa and Kerava. The ten teams have been split into two groups of five, with the two group-winners qualifying for the final. The winner of the final will qualify for the Europe Regional Qualifier, where they will compete against Scotland, Jersey and Denmark for a place in the Global Qualifier, which will ultimately decide which teams will travel to Australia and New Zealand for the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.