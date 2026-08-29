‘Whatever he needs, it should be seen to’: Moin Khan on Imran Khan situation

Moin Khan on Saturday became the latest former Pakistan player to urge the authorities to ensure that Imran Khan receives proper medical care while in Adiala jail. The 73-year-old Imran has been lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases. His continued detention and reported health concerns have triggered criticism from his family and several former international cricketers.

“Our captain Imran Khan, as you all know, is currently in Adiala jail, and his condition is quite bad at present. One more time, I will urge the authorities, the government of Pakistan and all those people who run the Adiala jail. My request is that our captain’s right, as a former prime minister, as a citizen of Pakistan, his right to medical care should be honoured,” Moin said in a video.