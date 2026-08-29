‘Whatever he needs, it should be seen to’: Moin Khan on Imran Khan situation

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Moin Khan on Saturday became the latest former Pakistan player to urge the authorities to ensure that Imran Khan receives proper medical care while in Adiala jail. The 73-year-old Imran has been lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases. His continued detention and reported health concerns have triggered criticism from his family and several former international cricketers.
“Our captain Imran Khan, as you all know, is currently in Adiala jail, and his condition is quite bad at present. One more time, I will urge the authorities, the government of Pakistan and all those people who run the Adiala jail. My request is that our captain’s right, as a former prime minister, as a citizen of Pakistan, his right to medical care should be honoured,” Moin said in a video.
“Whatever he needs, it should be seen to. Besides, I also urge other cricketers to speak up and voice their support for him. Imran Khan’s contribution to Pakistan cricket is immense and all of us who played in his era learnt a lot from him. He has given Pakistan cricket a lot,” he added.
Meanwhile, Pakistan batting legend Javed Miandad also broke down in tears as he spoke about the imprisonment of his long-time teammate and former captain Imran. Miandad, who played in six World Cups between 1975 and 1996, insisted Khan was not corrupt and pleaded for his release.
On Thursday, Khan’s sons Sulaiman and Kasim appeared in an interview at Lord’s with Michael Atherton during the second Test between England and Pakistan. Citing their father’s deteriorating condition, they alleged that their father was being kept in isolation for nearly 23 hours a day.
“He is an honest man. He is not someone who engages in corrupt practices, otherwise he would have done a lot of things. What will happen if you let him out? Will he eat or damage someone? He is also someone’s son. I always think about what he must be doing,” Miandad said on the Narrative YouTube channel.
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