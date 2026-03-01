Mohsin Naqvi’s ‘advisors’ blamed for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup exit: ‘Team has failed to qualify in 4 consecutive tournaments’

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals of the 2026 T20 World Cup after being unable to restrict Sri Lanka to 148 or below in their last Super 8 encounter at Pallekele. This meant that Pakistan have been unable to qualify for semifinals in four consecutive big ICC tournaments, starting with the 2023 ODI World Cup, then the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has targeted Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi’s advisors and his team for the systematic failure in the board and the need to have right support around Naqvi to guide Pakistan cricket.

“I have nothing against Mohsin Naqvi. From what I hear, he is a good person. He is one of the most powerful chairmen in Pakistan’s cricket history. He has influence, resources and authority. But if he cannot build a strong management structure, and the team has failed to qualify in four consecutive tournaments, then something is seriously wrong within the board. I understand that he may not be a cricket expert and genuinely wants the team to do well. But is he seeking the right advice? It doesn’t appear so,” Akhtar said while speaking on the show Tapmad.