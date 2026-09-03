Naqvi on critics of PAK team: Those who have never achieved anything in lives…

President of the Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi, center, who is also Pakistan's Minister of Interior, stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (AP Photo)

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi slammed the critics of the Pakistan team after their losses to England in the first 2 Tests, saying that the naysayers who are criticizing the team ‘have never achieved anything in their lives”.

“You used to be ranked eighth in ODIs, which has now gone up to fifth. You have had six ODI series, out of which you have won four, but still, our cricket is finished? Our success rate has gone up from 24 per cent to 73 per cent, and I’m not talking about just one or the other specific match, but still, our cricket is finished?” he said to media in London as per PTI.