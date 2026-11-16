Khiladi hoon, injury hogi hi hogi: Mohsin returns for UP after lengthy comeback

“Sir, khiladi hoon, injury hogi hi hogi, zor lagata hoon, injury hogi hi hogi.”

Mohsin Khan‘s career has made headlines almost as often for his battles away from the field as for his performances on it. Just as the left-arm pacer looked to be establishing himself at the highest level, injuries forced him to put his ambitions on hold and undergo a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

In 2022, a blocked artery in his bowling arm threatened to end his career. After surgery and a long recovery, he returned to the IPL in 2023, only to suffer another setback when an ACL tear in December 2024 kept him out for 14-15 months.

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Mohsin then made his comeback for Uttar Pradesh against Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after the IPL on Saturday. On Monday, he took 3/28 in four overs against Karnataka at the Wankhede Stadium, helping UP win by 16 runs.

The setbacks have done little to change his approach to fast bowling. Aware of the physical demands of the job, Mohsin is unwilling to compromise on the quality that makes him stand out: his pace. “There is no question of slowing down. We will try to increase it.”

The T20 format presents other challenges, particularly on small Indian grounds, where even a slight error in execution can prove costly.

“There are a lot of small grounds in India where you have to bowl according to the plan. We try to stick to the plan our team has made. If it is executed, it is successful. If there is a slight error, there is very little margin on small grounds,” he said.

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On Monday, Karnataka were behind the eight-ball for much of their 205-run chase, but a late surge from Pravin Dubey and Manvanth Kumar kept them in contention.

Manvanth smashed Mohsin for a six over long-on in the penultimate over, bringing the equation down to 24 runs off seven balls. As the search for the ball went on for a few minutes, Mohsin was seen having a long conversation with Uttar Pradesh teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

When a new ball was brought into play, he dismissed Manvanth off the last ball for 42 to all but seal UP’s win. He later explained he had two options in mind and was glad he took the right one.

“I had to bowl one of my yorkers or the length balls on the stumps. I bowled a length ball (off the last delivery) and got him lbw. He may have predicted a slower ball, so I changed it.”

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Bhuvneshwar’s presence has also been valuable for the left-arm pacer. The two regularly discuss bowling, with Mohsin drawing on his teammate’s experience and fitness.

“It makes a big difference having him by us when we are bowling. When we feel disturbed about something, we speak to him. We feel better talking to him. He has a lot of experience. He is very fit as well,” he said.

Brief scores: UP 204/5 in 20 overs (Divyansh Joshi 65, Sameer Rizvi 46 not out) beat Karnataka 188/9 in 20 overs (R Smaran 68, Manvanth Kumar 42; Mohsin Khan 3/28) by 16 runs.