‘No.10 has been very lucky number for me’: Mohit after U-19 Asia Cup win vs PAK

Mohit Ulva, batter no. 10, helped India pull off a heist when he slammed 49 runs to help the boys in blue lift the U-19 Asia Cup in the final vs Pakistan on Saturday. Mohit was joined by No. 8 batter Manal Chauhan as India were tottering at 252 for eight in the hunt for 338.

But the ninth-wicket pair added 57 runs to take India closer to the target before Manal departed for 47. Mohit, however, milked another 30 runs for the last wicket with C Venkata, who was playing his first match of the tournament, as India celebrated a famous win.

“I had belief in God in the last over. I believe myself to be an all-rounder. This tournament had not gone well for me, but I believed that I would be able to deliver today,” Mohit said in the post-match presentation. “I knew it was my day and I would take my team over the line. Number 10 has been a very lucky number for me as all my runs have come from here,” he added.