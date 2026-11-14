‘No.10 has been very lucky number for me’: Mohit after U-19 Asia Cup win vs PAK

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Mohit Ulva, batter no. 10, helped India pull off a heist when he slammed 49 runs to help the boys in blue lift the U-19 Asia Cup in the final vs Pakistan on Saturday. Mohit was joined by No. 8 batter Manal Chauhan as India were tottering at 252 for eight in the hunt for 338.
But the ninth-wicket pair added 57 runs to take India closer to the target before Manal departed for 47. Mohit, however, milked another 30 runs for the last wicket with C Venkata, who was playing his first match of the tournament, as India celebrated a famous win.
“I had belief in God in the last over. I believe myself to be an all-rounder. This tournament had not gone well for me, but I believed that I would be able to deliver today,” Mohit said in the post-match presentation. “I knew it was my day and I would take my team over the line. Number 10 has been a very lucky number for me as all my runs have come from here,” he added.
“I needed Manal’s support, which he provided. We had faith in our batting that we could chase this down. This was a flat wicket, and we were telling ourselves that if they (Pakistan) can score this many, then we can too,” he said.
Manal said he was trying to get at least one boundary per over. “I want to thank the support staff for trusting me with the role of the finisher. I was told to enjoy it there. I was breaking down the target and was looking for a boundary in each over because I knew I would be able to take my team close. I had tears in my eyes after I got out,” he said.
Earlier, opener Usman Khan’s 107 helped Pakistan score a massive 337 for nine in 50 overs.
But India overhauled the target in the last ball of the match to lift the title after several twists and turns. Skipper Lakshya Raichandani led the chase with a solid 80. Aaryavir Sehwag made 58.