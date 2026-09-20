Mohit Sharma cautions from comparing Nitish Reddy with Hardik Pandya

Nitish Kumar Reddy has picked up six wickets in the second and third T20Is against Afghanistan. The fast-bowling all-rounder has been out of the side for a while due to injury. In the first game he returned, he looked a bit rusty, but he found his rhythm in the subsequent games. With the bat, though, the Andhra all-rounder did not do much.

However, comparisons have always been drawn between him and another fast-bowling all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, who is currently not in the side.

Former Indian cricketer Mohit Sharma, though, was blunt in his assessment and said the expectations on Nitish need to be managed.