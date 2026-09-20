Mohit Sharma cautions from comparing Nitish Reddy with Hardik Pandya

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Nitish Kumar Reddy has picked up six wickets in the second and third T20Is against Afghanistan. The fast-bowling all-rounder has been out of the side for a while due to injury. In the first game he returned, he looked a bit rusty, but he found his rhythm in the subsequent games. With the bat, though, the Andhra all-rounder did not do much.
However, comparisons have always been drawn between him and another fast-bowling all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, who is currently not in the side.
Former Indian cricketer Mohit Sharma, though, was blunt in his assessment and said the expectations on Nitish need to be managed.
“We keep taking Hardik Pandya’s name again and again, but Nitish Kumar Reddy cannot match Hardik Pandya, at least for now. What happens because of that is that our expectations will be that Nitish Kumar Reddy will bat and bowl just like Hardik Pandya does,” Sharma said on Cricbuzz.
Explaining the differences between both players, Mohit said: “I think that is not fair. We should keep our expectations low. His way of batting is different. He is kind of a batter who can play the big shots once he gets set, rather than hitting a six from the first ball itself. So, if we set our expectations that way, then we are wrong. He should be used according to his talent.”
Another former Indian cricketer, though, heaped praise on Nitish’s bowling and said he is a good option for his side’s captains with both the new ball and old ball.
“I think he is a bowler who can take a wicket in his first over. He has that skill set, and the ball comes out nicely from his hand. He is a little faster than we expect, and the ball skids off the wicket. A captain has a good option when he has such an all-rounder who can bowl both with new and old ball,” observed Rahane on his YouTube channel.
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