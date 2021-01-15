Mohammed Siraj targeted again: Abused by Gabba crowd, called ‘grub’

Mohammed Siraj was targeted once again along with Washington Sundar by a group of spectators at the Gabba on Day 1. (AP Photo)

After the Sydney Test was marred by two incidents of racial abuse, India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was once again targetted by a section of the crowd on the opening day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Siraj was called a “grub” by some spectators.

“The guys behind me have been calling – shouting – both Washington and Siraj grubs,” a spectator named Kate was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one (in which fans sung to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz).

“But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it’s not a coincidence that it’s Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff.”

According to the newspaper, at one point, a man in the crowd was also heard yelling, “Siraj, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave. Siraj, you bloody grub.”

Mohammed Siraj was labelled a “bloody grub” by members of the Gabba crowd – These #Australians need a lesson @BCCI pic.twitter.com/0b7rKGEBl6 — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) January 15, 2021

None of the Indian players fielding near the boundary ropes voiced a reaction to anything said by crowd.

Apart from Siraj and Washington Sundar being called “grubs”, the rest of the 12,998 fans in attendance did not cause any behavioural concerns.

Earlier, Siraj was racially abused by spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the third and fourth day of the drawn third Test. Play was stopped for about 10 minutes after Siraj’s complaint after which the BCCI had also lodged a complaint with the match referee against the abuse.

CA had promised strongest possible action against the offenders, which included the possibility of them being banned for life from the SCG.

The ICC had condemned the incidents of Indian players being subjected to racial abuse by the spectators and had sought an action-taken report from CA.

Former cricketers and current players had also condemned the incidents at the SCG.