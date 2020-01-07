Watch: Mohammed Siraj sends stumps flying with sharp inswinger in Ranji Trophy

Mohammed Siraj’s inswinger outclasses Kerala opener (Source: bcci.tv) Mohammed Siraj’s inswinger outclasses Kerala opener (Source: bcci.tv)

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was on song against Hyderabad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019/20 taking seven against in the match. In Kerala’s second innings, opener Poonam Rahul was castled by Siraj’s sharp inswinger which sent two of his stumps flying. Rahul got out for a seven-ball duck and recorded an embarrassing ‘King pair’ in the match.

The Hyderabad fast bowler took three wickets in second innings and four wickets in the first innings. Hyderabad won the match by six wickets chasing down the target of 155 with ease. This was his best performance in the ongoing Ranji season, taking 17 wickets from four matches so far.

The 25-year-old shared the video of dismissal on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram Ranji trophy 🏆 2020 A post shared by Mohammed Siraj (@mohammedsirajofficial) on Jan 6, 2020 at 12:22pm PST

On the other hand, Siraj has struggled in the international circuit. He has played three T20Is and just one ODI. In three T20Is he has taken three wickets but bowled with an unimpressive economy rate of 12.33. He is yet to take a wicket in ODI format. His last international appearance was against Australia in January 2019.

Siraj has been retained by Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He has taken 28 wickets from 26 games in IPL across three seasons since he made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017.

