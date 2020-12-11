Mohammed Siraj’s spirit of cricket wins hearts during India vs Australia A

Mohammed Siraj, at the non-striker's end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on Green. (Screengrab)

Mohammed Siraj’s heartwarming reaction after Australia’s Test hopeful Cameron Green was coped a fierce blow from the bat of Jasprit Bumrah earned plaudits on social media.

Green was in his second spell of the tour match against India at the SCG when Bumrah clubbed a straight drive straight back at the bowler which hit the 21-year-old flush on the side of the head.

#SpiritofCricket Non-striker batsman Mohd Siraj quickly rushed to check on Cameron Green, who got hit on the head by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive. 📷: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/EfX9aEuu5i — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

Siraj, who was at the non-striker’s end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on Green who was forced to sit on the pitch before being attended by team doctors.

After being examined for a minute or two, he left the field for further assessment in the dressing room.

How is this for sportsmanship? Green cops one in the face, Siraj goes straight to check on him. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSAvIND #AUSAvINDA pic.twitter.com/ivPYyFF4qa — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 11, 2020

Md. Siraj what a selfless cricketer this man really won my heart , best moment of the field .#AUSAvIND Siraj – Bumrah pic.twitter.com/VnGULbNl1r — Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@Captainarbaz7) December 11, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

An update on his condition is expected later this evening.

