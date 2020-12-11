scorecardresearch
Friday, December 11, 2020
Mohammed Siraj’s spirit of cricket wins hearts during India vs Australia A

Mohammed Siraj, at the non-striker's end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on Green who was hit on the head.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 11, 2020 2:45:32 pm
Mohammed Siraj’s heartwarming reaction after Australia’s Test hopeful Cameron Green was coped a fierce blow from the bat of Jasprit Bumrah earned plaudits on social media.

Green was in his second spell of the tour match against India at the SCG when Bumrah clubbed a straight drive straight back at the bowler which hit the 21-year-old flush on the side of the head.

Siraj, who was at the non-striker’s end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on Green who was forced to sit on the pitch before being attended by team doctors.

After being examined for a minute or two, he left the field for further assessment in the dressing room.

An update on his condition is expected later this evening.

Australia break India’s momentum with a 12-run win in the final T20I
