Mohammed Siraj on his late T20 World Cup call-up: ‘I was to go to Spain to watch Real Madrid football game… this feels like a dream’

Mohammad Siraj had planned to be in Madrid on February 15 to watch his favourite Real Madrid’s game in La Liga. Instead, a phone call from Suryakumar Yadav changed everything.
“When I was on the flight to here, I felt it was a dream,” Siraj recalled, his voice still carrying traces of disbelief. “I thought I wouldn’t be part of the World Cup. I was spending time with family. Suddenly, Surya called and said, ‘Miyan, ready ho ja, bag pack kar le.’ I told him, ‘Mazaak mat karo’ (don’t joke with me). But God is great.”
For the Indian fast bowler, emotions ran high on the opening day at the Wankhede as he finished with figures of 3/29. “To play in a World Cup is big,” he says simply, though the magnitude of the moment is written all over his face.
Siraj knew the challenge that awaited him. “I knew it wasn’t easy to hit against the new ball, and that’s what happened,” he reflects.
The morning had brought unexpected news as Siraj had to step in for an unwell Jasprit Bumrah. “First, I didn’t know I would be playing. When the message came in the morning yesterday that I would be playing, I was happy.”
As for his original plans? Siraj grins. “My plan was to see the Real Madrid game on the 15th. There was Ramzan also. But God’s will—whatever will happen, will happen.”
But happiness didn’t mean complacency. “I watched video plans after coming at 3 pm. Without proper preparation, you cannot play in a big game. This is a World Cup.”
Despite the dream-like circumstances of his selection, his preparation remained meticulous. “Since I’ve been regularly playing, I knew what to do. That was the thought last night also—bowl this line and length.” The pitch conditions became clear early. “When Ishan was playing, he said it’s a two-paced pitch, and we felt 170 was a good score. That proved to be right.”
What strikes you most about Siraj’s recollection is the composure in the dressing room. “We were calm because Surya was playing. He knows this pitch, and it was as if he was saying, ‘I am here, don’t worry’. We have had success with this style of play for a long time. That’s what I was thinking in the dressing room—no panic. Everyone was calm. I’m so happy to be part of this dressing room.”
Bowling to Suryakumar Yadav in the nets? “It’s tough,” Siraj admits with a laugh. “He’s instinctive and sees how fields are set and plays accordingly—plays some unplayable shots. The way he remained calm after early wickets, hats off to him. This is not a bilateral series, this is a World Cup.”
