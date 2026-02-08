Mohammed Siraj on his late T20 World Cup call-up: ‘I was to go to Spain to watch Real Madrid football game… this feels like a dream’

Mohammad Siraj had planned to be in Madrid on February 15 to watch his favourite Real Madrid’s game in La Liga. Instead, a phone call from Suryakumar Yadav changed everything.

“When I was on the flight to here, I felt it was a dream,” Siraj recalled, his voice still carrying traces of disbelief. “I thought I wouldn’t be part of the World Cup. I was spending time with family. Suddenly, Surya called and said, ‘Miyan, ready ho ja, bag pack kar le.’ I told him, ‘Mazaak mat karo’ (don’t joke with me). But God is great.”

For the Indian fast bowler, emotions ran high on the opening day at the Wankhede as he finished with figures of 3/29. “To play in a World Cup is big,” he says simply, though the magnitude of the moment is written all over his face.