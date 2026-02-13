Mohammed Siraj rates Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Siuuu’ celebration: ‘Zyada jump le liya…’

Arshdeep Singh, on Thursday, after picking up the wicket of Jan Frylinck during the game against Namibia, replicated Mohammed Siraj’s ‘Siuuu’ celebration. Speaking after the game about the jump, Siraj said, “Zyada jump le liya.” (You jumped too high), and he further added that “10 out of 10. But I’m shocked that Arshdeep celebrated like that,” speaking on BCCI Video.

“Siraj bhai has done it so many times that he now knows exactly how to do it and how much to jump. It was my first time doing it, and I did it for Siraj bhai. In the excitement, I jumped a bit too much. So I couldn’t maintain my balance and I almost stumbled. But I will learn from him and try to do it better next time. Otherwise, my usual one is fine. I just raise a finger and walk away. It takes less effort,” Arshdeep opened up on the celebration.