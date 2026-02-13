Mohammed Siraj rates Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Siuuu’ celebration: ‘Zyada jump le liya…’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Arshdeep Singh, on Thursday, after picking up the wicket of Jan Frylinck during the game against Namibia, replicated Mohammed Siraj’s ‘Siuuu’ celebration. Speaking after the game about the jump, Siraj said, “Zyada jump le liya.” (You jumped too high), and he further added that “10 out of 10. But I’m shocked that Arshdeep celebrated like that,” speaking on BCCI Video.
“Siraj bhai has done it so many times that he now knows exactly how to do it and how much to jump. It was my first time doing it, and I did it for Siraj bhai. In the excitement, I jumped a bit too much. So I couldn’t maintain my balance and I almost stumbled. But I will learn from him and try to do it better next time. Otherwise, my usual one is fine. I just raise a finger and walk away. It takes less effort,” Arshdeep opened up on the celebration.
“I had already planned to do the celebration, but when I started getting hit for runs, I slightly forgot about it. Then when I took my first wicket, it suddenly came back to me that I had to celebrate, so it came out quite late,” he added.
“I only do the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration when I clean bowl someone, then only I come up with that celebration, not for a catch or LBW,” Siraj told Kuldeep in a video shared by ICC earlier.
“I do the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration because I like and admire him because of his work ethic, the routine that he follows, and the way he performs consistently. He always has a never-give-up attitude, his fitness and recovery,” Siraj added.
“Obviously, Ronaldo is the best, GOAT all the time,” Siraj said.
The Hyderabadi has been drafted into the squad in place of injured Harshit Rana and played India’s opening game against USA and scalped three wickets.
