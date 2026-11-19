On a Basin Reserve pitch carrying 15mm of grass, India picked four seamers on Thursday, and Mohammed Siraj was not one of them.

They went with Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna, with Washington Sundar as the spinning all-rounder. Kamboj is the slower bowler, picked for landing the ball on a spot, which a green surface tends to reward. Prasidh reached New Zealand after a hamstring injury and took 2 for 12 in a rain-hit India A game. Siraj had bowled 35 overs in one innings of the unofficial Test in Christchurch. At the toss, Shubman Gill called it “very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor [Brar] for both of them to miss out”.

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It is some distance from England last year, when Siraj was the series. He took 23 wickets, the most by anyone on either side, nine of them in the Oval Test that India won by six runs, and he led the attack in the Tests Bumrah missed. On Thursday Bumrah played.

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What changed was a break that should have helped. After 12 months on the road, he was given two months off, the first of his ten-year career, and it did the opposite. He came back for the Sri Lanka Tests in August bowling in the late 120s and early 130s kmph, and in Colombo he shortened his run-up looking for what he had lost. “Every bowler’s body is different, but mine doesn’t handle long breaks well,” he told this newspaper in Chennai after the Duleep Trophy final. “I’m purely a rhythm bowler. If I’m not in sync, I simply can’t explode through the crease.”

In that final he went for 145 in 25 overs without a wicket. Mohammed Shami spoke to him once play ended: “When your run-up and rhythm are in sync, your line and length fall into place automatically.” Siraj then asked for the ball and bowled long spells in the second innings, and the speed guns showed the high 130s again.

A green pitch is supposed to be a seamer’s home, which makes this hard to read. His recent work doesn’t obviously explain it: four wickets for India A in Christchurch, two for 50 in Sunday’s ODI. India need this series to keep their World Test Championship final hopes alive, and perhaps that is the answer, a team picking the four bowlers it trusts most on the day. If so, it is a verdict on Siraj and not on the pitch.

Gill called it a hard decision, and the second Test starts in Christchurch on November 27. Nor is it only about one match. Siraj was left out of the 2025 Champions Trophy squad, has played just ten ODIs since the 2023 World Cup for nine wickets at 47.44, and in New Zealand did not play until the fifth match. If he misses the second Test too, the question of his place can’t be put off.

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He is 32, and he has told us what he needs: “the more overs I bowl, the better I get.” For now, someone else is bowling them.