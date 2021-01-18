scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
‘The boy has become a man on this tour’: How Siraj snared his maiden fifer at Gabba

Mohammed Siraj snared five wickets as Australia was dismissed for 294 late on day four.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 18, 2021 3:28:39 pm
Mohammed Siraj, India vs AustraliaIndia's Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammate Mayank Agarwal, left, after taking his fifth wicket. (AP Photo)

India paceman Mohammed Siraj was urged by his captain Virat Kohli and his mother to stay in Australia and push for selection in the Test team rather than head home to grieve with his family following the death of his father last month.

On Monday, at a cloudy Gabba, Siraj was rewarded for his tough decision as he grabbed his maiden fifer.

Siraj snared five wickets as Australia was dismissed for 294 late on day four.

Siraj put down two catches before picking up the key wicket of Steve Smith for 55 in the middle session. He also chimed in with two wickets in an over to remove Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 25 from 22 balls, and Matthew Wade (0) in the same over.

“I’m grateful I got this opportunity to play for India and managed a five-for. I wish my father was around to see it,” an emotional Siraj told during a video conference after day’s play.

“It was tough after he passed away. I spoke to my family and gained strength after talking to my mother. My focus was to fulfil my father’s dream of me playing a test match for India,” he added.

Siraj has done a lot more than that and will finish the series as India’s most successful bowler with 13 wickets from three tests. As he led the side off the field, Siraj received a standing ovation from his teammates and was hugged by India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the match with an abdomen injury.

Tributes also flowed from former players for a performance that helped to keep the series level at 1-1.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 369 all out
India 1st innings: 336 all out in 111.4 overs.

Australia 2nd innings: 294 allout in 75.5 overs (Steve Smith 55; Mohammed Siraj 5/73, Shardul Thakur 4/61).
India 2nd innings: 4/0 in 1.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 4, Mitchell Starc 4/0).

(With Reuters inputs)

