Ahead of ODIs and Tests, Mohammed Siraj finds his rhythm

In September, while turning out for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone in Chennai, Mohammed Siraj candidly admitted that the two-month break from the end of the IPL to the two-Test series against Sri Lanka had affected his rhythm. “Every bowler’s body is different, but mine doesn’t handle long breaks well,” the pacer said, admitting that he needed extended spells to get his body moving again.

Since then, Siraj has gone looking for that rhythm, first through first-class cricket, playing two Ranji Trophy games for Hyderabad before joining India A for the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Christchurch. Though he is part of India’s ODI squad for the five-match series against New Zealand, the management also wants him ready for the Tests later this month. This game, therefore, was a chance to get some overs and wickets under his belt.

He did just that on Monday. After finishing Day 2 with 1/49 in 16 overs, the 32-year-old needed one ball on the third morning to strike. Matthew Boyle, unbeaten on 107 overnight, pushed at a length delivery outside off and edged to Devdutt Padikkal at slip. The catch ended Boyle’s 110-run innings and a 208-run fourth-wicket partnership with Dean Foxcroft. It was only the start.

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He then removed Foxcroft for 93, getting one to jag back into the right-hander as he came down the track. Foxcroft missed his flick and was struck in front of the stumps.

At the other end, Mukesh Kumar was matching him. The Bengal seamer, who is not in the Test squad, had claimed two of the three wickets that fell on Day 2, leaving New Zealand A reeling at 13/3.

The contest between the two continued on Monday. Mukesh removed Mitchell Hay for 31, with Dhruv Jurel taking an edge behind the stumps, before Siraj bowled Brett Randell for five with a delivery that moved back in and hit the top of off. Both had three wickets at that stage, with the hosts placed at 291/7.

But Mukesh had the last word among the two Indian quicks. He dismissed Kristian Clarke for 41 and Fraser Sheat for 40, completing his 12th first-class five-wicket haul. He finished with 5/87 from 29 overs, while Siraj ended with 4/118 from 35 overs.

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For Siraj, the significance of the outing lay as much in the workload as the wickets. His 35 overs gave him another long red-ball spell after his recent Ranji outings, and he was able to keep going even after New Zealand A’s top order had made him work for breakthroughs.

New Zealand A had resumed at 218/3 and were eventually bowled out for 424, giving India A a 78-run first-innings deficit. After Boyle and Foxcroft were separated, Hay and Randell also fell in quick succession, but the lower order refused to fold.

Kristian Clarke and Fraser Sheat added 47 for the eighth wicket, and after Mukesh removed both, Lennox and Jarrod McKay added 55 for the last wicket before Washington Sundar removed McKay to end the innings. The final three wickets added 133 runs to frustrate the India A bowlers.

The visitors negotiated 11 overs without losing a wicket, reaching 32/0 at stumps. Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten on 20 and Sai Sudharsan on 11. They still trail by 46, but on Monday, Siraj got the miles he wanted, and Mukesh won the battle of the pacers with his five-fer.

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Brief scores: India A 346 and 32/0 in 11 overs trail New Zealand A 424 all out in 132.5 overs (Matthew Boyle 110, Dean Foxcroft 93; Mukesh Kumar 5/87, Mohammed Siraj 4/118) by 46 runs.