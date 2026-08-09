Siraj finishes India’s chase with hattrick of sixes vs SLC XI in warmup match

Mohammed Siraj of India plays a shot during Day 3 of the warm-up match between Sri Lanka XI and India at the NCC Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 9, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Mohammed Siraj slammed back to back three sixes to help India defeat Sri Lanka XI by 6 wickets in the 3-day practice match on Sunday. With 23 runs needed in the last 2 overs, the match was looking to end as a draw but Siraj had other ideas.

He started with a six off Sonal Dinusha in the 44th over before unleashing carnage on Keshara Nuwantha in the 45th and last over of the day, slogging him three sixes to different parts of the ground. The India pacer finished with 32 runs off 15 deliveries.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 61 before the opener was retired hurt. Captain Shubman Gill finally took the field for India’s second innings, scoring an assured 44 while Siraj and Saransh Jain finished the chase off.