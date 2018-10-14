India vs West Indies: Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari released from India Test squad to play in Vijay Hazare

Hanuma Vihari was not selected in India’s team for the 2nd Test against West Indies. (File)

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj and middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari, who were not selected in the team for the ongoing 2nd Test against West Indies in Hyderabad, were released from the India Test squad in order to allow the two to participate in the Vijay Hazare knockout matches, which are set to begin from Sunday.

Manish Pandey and Shubman Gill were brought in as substitutes for the remainder of the ongoing second and last Test against West Indies in Hyderabad. Siraj and Vihari will clash against each other in the Vijay Hazare quarterfinal match between Hyderabad and Andhra, which will be played at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru on October 15.

Resting Mohammed Shami, India gave Shardul Thakur his maiden Test cap in the 2nd Test, but the seamer could only last 10 balls, before developing a groin injury. Siraj, who had earned his a call-up to the squad in the longest format after tremendous performances for India A, failed to make it the 12-man shortlist team, which was announced a day before the start of the Test.

Meanwhile, Vihari, who made his debut in the fifth Test against England in September, was also not included in the side, with Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant filling up the middle order, and India playing with 5 bowlers.

