Watch: Mohammed Siraj on the receiving end of Deepak Chahar’s tirade after error leads to six

Mohammed Siraj was on the receiving end of a tirade from bowler Deepak Chahar when while taking the catch of David Miller, failed to realize that he was too close to the boundary rope and stepped on it, resulting in a six.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, however, had an exasperated expression as he seemed at a loss for words at the latest development.

In the fifth ball of the final over, David Miller had sent a Deepak Chahar delivery to deep square leg, where Siraj was positioned. Failing to judge the distance, Siraj took some steps back and inadvertently touched the boundary that resulted in a maximum.

The player realised his mistake immediately and put his hand over his mouth with a guilty expression. Miller would go on to score an explosive 19 from 5 balls.

In the match, Rilee Rossouw scored his maiden T20I century to power South Africa to a mammoth 227 for 3 against India in the third and final match on Tuesday.

Rossouw smashed 100 not out off 48 deliveries after India skipper Rohit Sharma invited South Africa to bat.

Quinton de Kock scored a blistering half-century (68 off 43 balls).

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/34) and Deepak Chahar (1/48) picked a wicket each.