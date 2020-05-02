Thought of committing suicide three times, Mohammed Shami tells Rohit Sharma

Mohammed Shami was out of the cricket field for 18 months after the 2015 World Cup. (File Photo/PTI) Mohammed Shami was out of the cricket field for 18 months after the 2015 World Cup. (File Photo/PTI)

India pacer Mohammed Shami revealed in an Instagram Live session with Rohit Sharma on Saturday that he had considered killing himself three times during a period of “severe stress and personal problems”.

“I think if my family had not supported me back then I would have lost my cricket. I thought of committing suicide three times during that period due to severe stress and personal problems. I was not thinking about cricket at all. We were living on the 24th floor. They (family) were scared I might jump from the balcony,” Shami told Rohit.

“My 2-3 friends used to stay with me for 24 hours. My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. I started training then and sweated it out a lot at an academy in Dehradun,” he said.

Shami also revealed that he almost took 18 months to get back on the field after his injury in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“Rehab was stressful as the same exercises are repeated every day. Then family problems started and I also suffered an accident. The accident happened 10-12 days ahead of the IPL and my personal problems were running high in the media,” Shami said.

