Watch: Mohammed Shami leaves South Africa’s stumps flying, batsmen floored

Mohammed Shami racked up a few rare records with his fiery spell of 5/35 on the final day of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, but it was the manner in which he got his wickets that made his performance probably the most spectacular by a pacer in Indian conditions in recent times.

Four of his five wickets were bowled dismissals. This is only the second time an Indian pacer has bowled out four batsmen in an innings – the only other instance being Jasprit Bumrah’s spell in the recent series vs West Indies.

Shami broke the spine of the South Africa middle order by taking the wickets of Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock.

Bavuma was the first to go. He was left looking foolish as he offered a defensive stroke to Shami but the bat was seen nowhere near the ball, which sneaked under to crash into his middle and off stumps. To make matters worse for Bavuma, he was floored in the aftermath of the delivery.

The next two wickets – Du Plessis and De Kock – came in quick succession. Du Plessis went first, offering poor judgement to leave the ball as it swung back in to clatter his off stump. De Kock, out for a duck, missed an inswinger from Shami and his furniture too was rattled.

Shami was probably the happiest with De Kock’s wicket. Not only had he scored a century in the first innings, but also it so happened that Shami broke De Kock’s stumps when he bowled him out.

At the presentation ceremony after the day’s play, Shami was ceremonially handed the broken stumps.

Dane Piedt turned out to be the fourth South Africa player to be bowled out by Shami as play commenced in the afternoon session. Shami then claimed the wicket of Rabada to complete his fifer. India won by 203 runs. The teams will now head to Pune for the 2nd Test.