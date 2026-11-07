Mohammed Shami hated the GPS vest. He also bowled the straightest seam in India

Paras Mhambrey, India’s bowling coach from 2021 to 2024, on a Test career that ended on Friday with 229 wickets.

You see a lot of these guys wearing the GPS vest, right? The tracking thing. Mohammed Shami hated that.

Every time, the trainer would come in and say, “Shami Bhai, pehen lo yaar” (Shami Bhai, please wear it). And Shami would say, “Nahi yaar, mujhe khujli hoti hai. Ya main ye pehnunga, ya bowling karunga.” (It itches. Either I wear this or I bowl.) The trainer would plead that it gave us data. Shami would disagree. I always enjoyed that conversation.

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He is exactly like the funny interviews you must have seen. That attitude never leaves him, on the field or off it. He likes his family. He likes his friends around him. He is not the guy you see out on tour, going anywhere but the hotel. He likes his house. If he is somewhere in UP, he will go to his house. Very simple in that sense.