How Mohammed Shami rescued a migrant worker who fainted near his home

As India continues its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, cricketer Mohammed Shami narrated an unfortunate incident, which took place right outside his home.

During an interaction with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram, Shami highlighted the plight of the migrant workers and how the current scenario has been unfavourable for them.

The Indian seamer then went on to narrate an incident where a migrant worker, who was trying to reach his native in Bihar, fainted close to his house which he noticed on his CCTV camera installed at his residence.

“He was coming from Rajasthan. Just imagine he is supposed to go to Bihar which is so far from Lucknow too. He has no means to commute and I saw in my home CCTV camera that he fainted in hunger and was close to my door. So I provided him with food and helped him out,” the 29-year-old cricketer said.

In addition, Shami is also making sure that he’s tries his best to support the needy in the time of crisis. ““I am trying to help as much as I can. There are migrant workers here who are really struggling to meet ends. The highway is also near my house so I can see people having a tough time. I feel I should help and I am doing as much as possible,” he added.

With the rise in coronavirus cases worldwide, life remains stall with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a nationwide lockdown till May 3. During the lockdown, many daily-wage workers who had ventured to urban cities in seek of livelihood are compelled to return to their native on foot.

On Tuesday, several migrant workers had assembled at the Bandra station in Mumbai, hoping that they would be provided with assistance to get back to their hometowns.

