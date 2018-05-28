Mohammed Shami replaces Hardik Pandya in ICC World XI squad

Mohammed Shami has been added to the ICC World XI squad which is set to compete against West Indies at Lords. Mohammed Shami has been added to the ICC World XI squad which is set to compete against West Indies at Lords.

India seamer Mohammed Shami has been added to the ICC World XI squad which is set to compete against West Indies at Lord’s. Shami replaced fellow Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had to withdraw himself from the encounter, after falling ill due to a viral infection. Dinesh Karthik is the only other Indian player who will be representing India in the WXI side. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has also been included in the team. The highly anticipated contest between defending champions West Indies and WXI will be played on May 31st to raise funds for the two stadiums in the Caribbean that were damaged following Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year.

England skipper Eoin Morgan will be leading the World XI side. Expressing delight over being handed the opportunity Morgan said, “I am delighted to captain the ICC World XI at Lord’s in May against the West Indies.”

“The cricket family always comes together to support worthwhile causes and this one-off T20I, featuring some of the best players in the world will be a great spectacle at the Home of Cricket,” lords.org quoted Morgan as saying.

“I am sure the sporting public will come out in force and help raise money and awareness towards restoring parts of the Caribbean hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September last year, which ripped through many communities in this beautiful part of the world,” he added.

ICC World XI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain) (England), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Dinesh Karthik (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand), Adil Rashid (England) and Mohammed Shami (India)

