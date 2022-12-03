scorecardresearch
Umran Malik to replace Mohammed Shami in India’s ODI squad

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami ruled out of ODI series against Bangladesh tour due to shoulder injury.

India's Umran Malik celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway during their one day international cricket match in Auckland, New Zealand. (AP)

Umran Malik will replace senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh, starting Sunday due to a hand injury, the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday..

“Fast bowler Mohammed Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh,” said BCCI in a press release.

“He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series.”

Shami’s replacement Umran Malik has made his ODI debut in the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand. The 23-year-old bagged thee wickets in as many matches looked impressive with bowling northwards of 145 clicks

The extent of Shami’s injury is not known yet. The 33-year-old Bengal speedster is an integral part of India’s ODI scheme of things, going into the World Cup next year. Shami has taken 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be worried if Shami misses the Test series because India need to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

