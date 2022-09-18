Mohammad Shami tests Covid positive, to miss T20 series against Australia 

Mohammad Shami, who was named as a stand-by for the world T20 squad after an outpouring of criticism over his 10-month absence from the T20 squad, has unfortunately tested Covid positive and will miss out the three T20 games against Australia. Umesh Yadav, who last played a T20I in February 2019 incidentally against Australia, has been called as a replacement.

“Shami has tested positive. We have told Umesh Yadav to join the team,” a BCCI official said. Yadav is currently in Bangalore at the National Cricket Academy where he is in rehab after he injured his quad muscle during his English county season with Middlesex.

It’s not clear if the symptoms are mild or serious, as yet. Shami’s participation in three T20 games against South Africa will be taken by the medical team after he is declared match fit. The Indian team will be playing its first T20 against Australia on September 20 in Mohali, followed by second and third T20 in Nagpur and Hyderabad on September 23 and September 25.

The former India coach Ravi Shastri was one of the more famous voices in support of Shami during India’s dismal run in the Asia Cup.

“Someone like Mohammed Shami sitting at home baffles me. After the IPL for him not making the cut,” Shastri had then said on Star Sports. Shami last played a T20 I for India last November.

Shami had picked 20 wickets from 16 IPL games in 2022 for the eventual winner Gujarat Lions at an average of 24.40 and an economy rate of 8 per over.

Shami took the most wickets in Powerplay among all bowlers in the 2022 IPL, taking 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.62.

On Saturday, Middlesex Cricket had issued a statement informing that Yadav won’t be returning to London to take part in Club’s county games.

“With two red-ball games remaining in the season, away to Leicestershire next week and away to Worcestershire the following week, Middlesex were hopeful that the Indian international would be returning to the Club to play a part in the push for promotion to the top flight of the Championship structure,” Club said in its statement.

“After sustaining the injury, the right-arm quick travelled back to India for an assessment with the BCCI’s medical team, where he began treatment and rehabilitation on the injury whilst beginning a back to bowling programme…”