Mohammed Shami’s performance vs DC the beginning of ‘his road to redemption’, says Cheteshwar Pujara

LSG's early dominance in DC's chase began with a brilliant first over from Mohammed Shami in which he dismissed KL Rahul with the very first ball. (BCCI/CREIMAS Photo)

Lucknow Super Giants may have lost to the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday but that was only after the latter dug themselves out of trouble in a 142-run chase in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). An unbeaten 70 off 47 balls by Sameer Rizvi and his 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs helped DC recover from 26/4 and win the match by six wickets. However, LSG’s early dominance in DC’s chase began with a brilliant first over from Mohammed Shami in which he dismissed KL Rahul with the very first ball.

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“This season of the IPL is very important for Mohammed Shami and the way he started off the tournament with this performance against DC shows he means business,” said former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Star Sports.