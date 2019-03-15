Mohammed Shami hearing date falls during World Cup

The Kolkata police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against India pacer Mohammed Shami following allegations of harassment for dowry by his wife Hasin Jahan. Police sources said around 25-30 people had recorded their statements as witnesses.

“Shami has been charged under section 498A (torture for dowry). His brother Hasib Ahmad has been charged under section 498A and 354A (Sexual harrassment),” a police officer said. Shami has been summoned by the court and has to be present during the next hearing of the case on June 22, which falls during the World Cup. Shami is likely to feature in the Indian team, although the final squad for the quadrennial tournament will be announced next month.

Kolkata police had registered an FIR against Shami on March 8 last year following his wife’s complaint. Jahan had also met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the state assembly premises and handed her an appeal. Shami and Jahan were married on April 7, 2014, about two years after they met at a Kolkata Knight Riders party. Following the controversy, Shami was also subjected to a probe by the anti-corruption unit of BCCI after his wife accused him of receiving money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai. However, the BCCI gave him a clean chit. Shami’s counsel, Salim Rahaman said three prime allegations of rape (allegedly by Shami’s elder brother), attempt to murder and physical assault have been dropped.