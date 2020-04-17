‘Even the best have flaws’: Mohammed Shami on his gameplan when bowling to Virat Kohli

Mohammed Shami said he has had success against Virat Kohli by focusing on his weaknesses. (File Photo/BCCI) Mohammed Shami said he has had success against Virat Kohli by focusing on his weaknesses. (File Photo/BCCI)

Mohammed Shami said on Friday that he has got Virat Kohli’s wicket many times and that his gameplan when bowling against Kohli, who he said is the ‘best in the business’, is to focus on his weak zones.

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar said he would get Kohli out either by inducing false drives or by bowling at 150 kph at him. Shami did not divulge any such specifics but said that the time he has spent with Kohli has helped him understand the strengths and weaknesses in his game.

“There are a lot of things that come with playing and spending quality time with another player. You not only come to know of his strengths, but also of his weaknesses. As a bowler, you need to keep working on the weak zones,” Shami told news agency IANS.

“There is no denying the fact that he is the best in the business, but even the best has those little flaws which you can work on. You just need to pick on one factor and focus on that,” he said.

Calling Kohli a ‘modern day Bradman’, Akhtar had suggested his formula to get the Indian skipper out. “If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up and shape it away from him in order to make him drive. If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out,” he had said.

Shami seemed to suggest there is more of a process involved in getting Kohli out, without revealing what his ‘weak zone’ is.

“Say for example, which has been the area that has troubled a batsman in recent times? You then work on that. I have dismissed him quite a few times (in the IPL) and without getting into much details, I will say you have to just work on the weak zone,” Shami said.

