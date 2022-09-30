Mohammed Shami can replace Jasprit Bumrah in T20 World Cup: Ex-BCCI selector

After Team India suffered a huge setback with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah rendered doubtful for the upcoming T20 World Cup, former India selector Saba Karim has expressed his views on the matter. Bumrah has been ruled out after he sustained a stress fracture ahead of the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former India selector Saba Karim shared his thoughts on the matter and backed Mohammed Shami to replace Bumrah for the multi-nation tournament. Stating that Shami is a kind of bowler who always steps up and delivers for India, Karim said,” “I’ll go ahead with Mohammed Shami because he will find form although he hasn’t played he’s that kind of bowler who once given an opportunity he can always step up and do the job for India.”

“Plus, with this kind of experience, you need somebody at the top who can pick you wickets and you’ve seen Mohammed Shami in the last Indian T20 league, he’s such a bowler who can pick wickets with the new ball in the power play and India needs that. So, if Mohammed Shami can pick up early wickets with the new ball, that’s the kind of start India would need while defending the target or while trying to restrict the opposition from setting a huge target.”

He further spoke about India’s bowling performance in the death overs. “Yeah, it does. With the new ball, you do have some viable options. You have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, now what we saw in the last game, Arshdeep Singh can step up. We also have someone like Mohammed Shami. But to bowl in the death overs especially under pressure, you need someone who’s aware of his abilities and he bowls according to that. So, in that sense, without Jasprit Bumrah, the other bowlers they really need to step up and do the job for India. That may not be so easy.”

Mohammed Siraj will replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining two T20I matches against South Africa, the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.