scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Mohammed Rizwan to undergo MRI scan for right leg strain

Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181 for seven with five wickets in hand.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan reacts in pain as he lies on the ground during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, UAE. (AP)

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan on Monday after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here.

Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the injury while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain’s delivery during India’s first innings.

As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan’s last-over win over India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India’s 181 for seven with five wickets in hand.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage.

Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 12:32:08 pm
Next Story

Elgaar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'
Teachers' Day 2022

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup Super 4: Mohammad Rizwan guides Pakistan to 5-wicket win against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 05: Latest News