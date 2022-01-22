Mohammed Azharuddin bats for Rohit Sharma to be India’s Test captain

With the captaincy status of the Indian Test team still up in the air after Virat Kohli gave up the mantle on January 16, former captain Mohammed Azharuddin has said that he would prefer Rohit Sharma to be the red ball captain.

In a Twitter thread started by Azhar, he encouraged fans to ask him any question. “Ask me a question if you need cricketing advise. Happy to answer today,” he said. There, a Twitter user said he preferred Rishabh Pant to be the Test captain, to which Azharuddin replied,” If Rohit Sharma declines then it should go to Rishab Pant.”

This is not the only time that a cricketing legend has batted for Rohit to be the Test captain. On Friday, former England captain Kevin Pietersen said he believes Rohit Sharma should be given the reins of the Test team as Virat Kohli’s successor. Speaking on the sidelines of the Legends Cricket League, Pietersen who will play for World Giants said India had options in KL Rahul and Sharma but he would opt for the latter.

“I like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, you are spoilt for choice. Rishabh Pant not yet, may be in one day (cricket) yes. Sharma and Rahul are very fine cricketers. I like Hitman (Rohit Sharma), I love watching his cricket. He has done well for Mumbai Indians and he is next in line.”

Virat Kohli on January 16 had stepped down from Test match captaincy. “Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief,” Kohli wrote in a statement which he posted on Twitter, taking everyone by surprise. He had asked his teammates and the support staff to keep the news to themselves.

Virat Kohli led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. Virat Kohli was appointed Test captain back in 2014 when MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.