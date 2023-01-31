Mohammed Amir equals Shahid Afridi’s BPL record, Pakistan chief selector says, ‘If he continues to perform, he will be in contention for selection like other players’

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir on Monday picked two wickets as Sylhet Strikers beat Khulna Tigers by 31 runs in the 2023 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

With his first wicket of the evening, the left-arm quick levelled former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) record of being the third quickest bowler to 50 wickets in the league.

Former West Indies bowler, Kevon Cooper holds the record for the quickest to 50 scalps in the league, having done so in only 30 outings.

Amir became the 23rd bowler to touch the 50 wickets mark in the BPL history. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan remains the leading wicket taker in the league, with 126 wickets in 96 games.

Having inspired Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy win after making a comeback from a five year ban he served owing to his involvement in spot fixing, Amir had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, citing ‘mental torture’ by the Pakistan Cricket Board as one of the reasons behind the same.

But in a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, the newly appointed Pakistan chief selector Haroon Rashid has said, “I have heard he is thinking of taking his retirement back. It is good that he is playing. If he continues to perform, he will be in contention for selection like other players.”

Last week, during a press conference, PCB chief Najam Sethi had said that he will not stop Amir if the former cricketer wanted to return to international cricket. Advertisement “Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back,” Sethi said. “I always took a strong stance against match-fixing. I believe no convicted player should be spared, but at the same time, a player should be allowed to resume international cricket once he has completed his years of penalty,” he maintained.

In 147 appearances for Pakistan across format, Amir picked 259 wickets.