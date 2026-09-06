Mohammad Yousuf says Pakistan cricket crisis began after beating India in 2021

Mohammad Yousuf has bizarrely said that the Pakistan cricket team’s current woes can be traced back to their win over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The former Pakistan cricketer said that the 10-wicket victory five years ago over their arch-rivals had a damaging effect on the Pakistan team.

“That match which we won against India in 2021, that damaged us a lot. Because after that victory, players started to think that they had achieved something big. They couldn’t understand what they had to do next. When you are performing well, you should stay humble. If you behave with your collar raised, and get disrespectful, problems will arrive. And a lot of them have arrived in Pakistan cricket,” said Yousuf in a conversation on Samaa TV.

He also added that there was a phase where there was a race to become Pakistan cricket team captain.

“Everyone in the team was trying to become the captain of the Pakistan team. The consequences are still hurting Pakistan cricket. Look at all the cricket Pakistan has played in the last four-five years, from ODI World Cups, T20 World Cups to Asia Cups and Champions Trophy. There has been terrible cricket. The PCB has been supporting you throughout. So many coaches have come and gone, so many things have changed just to try and help the Pakistan team. But no player has stood up and taken responsibility. Eventually, PCB had to take a step that it did. I back what PCB did,” added Yousuf.

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Pakistan cricket recently hit its nadir when they lost the second Test to England by Lord’s by 194 runs after a loss at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responded to the twin defeats by shipping back seven players from the squad and replacing them with seven others (including five uncapped players). PCB also banished their head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and his assistant Umar Gul.

Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal and Muhammad Awais Jafar were sent home to Pakistan with one final Test still left in the tour. Of these seven, the latter two did not play in any game but were still penalised. In their place, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have played for Pakistan before, and Arafat Minhas, Mohammed Imran Jr, Said Baig, Mohammad Imran and Razaullah were called up.

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Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, left, stands with batting partner Saud Shakeel as they await third umpire’s decision on Rizwan’s wicket on day four of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan. (AP Photo) Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, left, stands with batting partner Saud Shakeel as they await third umpire’s decision on Rizwan’s wicket on day four of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan. (AP Photo)

When asked if PCB was justified in acting in the middle of a tour with one Test, albeit a dead rubber, still left to play, Yousuf said: “Yes, there is no issue with when PCB have taken action. The Pakistan team is ninth in the World Test Championship standings. They are ninth because there are only nine teams in the table. Pakistan ka naam kharab ho raha hai (Pakistan’s reputation is getting ruined). So when that’s happening, the board has to take some steps to improve.”

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Yousuf also warned against thinking that the seven players sent as replacement to the seven recalled from England would bear immediate fruits.

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“I don’t see an issue with the PCB reaction. Because the team has been playing terrible cricket. It’s not just this one series against England. We played in the T20 World Cup final in 2022 and played in an Asia Cup final as well, but since those finals, just look at the performances coming out of this Pakistan team,” Yousuf said.