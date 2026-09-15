Ex-Pakistan player slams India for refusing Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

Former Pakistan player Mohammad Yousaf on Tuesday accused the Indian women’s team of being arrogant due to Harmanpreet Kaur and co refusing to take the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday. After beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs to win a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, the Indian women’s team refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi during the post-match presentation.

“When national pride turns into arrogance, victory brings no reward. A team may win, but a nation without humility remains a loser! no trophy, only heels on heads. #WellDone #MohsinNqvi,” Yousaf posted on X.

A source had told The Indian Express that the BCCI had informed ACC officials that if Naqvi attended the presentation and India won the final, the team would not accept the trophy from him.

When national pride turns into arrogance, victory brings no reward. A team may win, but a nation without humility remains a loser! no trophy, only heels on heads. #WellDone #MohsinNqvi — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) September 15, 2026

There was also a lengthy wait before the presentation began, with around 40 minutes passing between the fall of Sri Lanka’s final wicket and the start of the ceremony. The match officials were first presented with their mementoes before Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and her teammates and coaching staff came forward one by one to receive their runners-up medals. Athapaththu then collected the runners-up cheque from Naqvi, who was present in his capacity as ACC president, before speaking to the broadcaster.

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The incident brought back memories of the men’s Asia Cup final at the same venue last September, when India’s refusal to receive the trophy from Naqvi led to a presentation ceremony that stretched for more than an hour after the match had ended.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the men’s Asia Cup final in Dubai last September, with Tilak Varma finishing with an unbeaten 69. The drama, however, continued for more than an hour after the winning runs were hit.

India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. The tournament was played against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the countries following the Pahalgam terror attack and the military conflict in May.

India had also declined to shake hands with Pakistan’s players during their three meetings in the tournament.