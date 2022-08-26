scorecardresearch
Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim ruled out of Asia Cup, Hasan Ali named as replacement

The medical team will closely monitor Wasim’s rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan.

Wasim has featured in 11 T20Is since his debut last July against West Indies and picked up 17 wickets at an average of 15.88. (Cricket Pakistan/Twitter)

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Wasim was ruled out of the Asia Cup on Friday after he suffered a side strain which he ad picked up the while bowling in Pakistan’s practice session on Wednesday. Hasan Ali, has been named as Wasim’s replacement, which is subject to the Event Technical Committee’s approval.

The findings of Wasim’s injury were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought. The medical team will closely monitor Wasim’s rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan.

The pacer had complained of back pain during a training session at the ICC Academy, Dubai and now is set for a spell in the sidelines, with the injury ruling him out of the crucial clash with India on August 28.

Wasim has featured in 11 T20Is since his debut against the West Indies and picked up 17 wickets at an average of 15.88. His injury is another big blow for a Pakistan team who already have their main pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi out of the tournament due to an injury.

