Mohammad Siraj pays tribute to his father on return from Australia

Mohammed Siraj and other teammates have reached home on Thursday after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. (Twitter)

Mohammad Siraj, who played an instrumental role in Team India’s series win Down Under, visited his father’s grave on his return from Australia on Thursday. The Hyderabad bowler remembered his father Mohammed Ghaus, who passed away on November 20 while he was in Australia. Siraj could not return home for the funeral due to Covid-19 protocol.

Playing his maiden Test series, Siraj claimed 13 scalps in three Tests he played in the four-match Test series including a five-wicket haul on Day 4 of the Gabba Test where India beat Aussies by three wickets.

Following this, Siraj had remembered his father saying, “It was a tough situation, dad’s demise. I got strength after talking to mom and my focus was to realise dad’s dream. I got mentally strong with their support. I felt that whatever was dad’s desire, I have to fulfil that. It got fulfilled.”

In the previous match, the 26-year-old was seen getting emotional when the national anthem was being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In a video which surfaced on social media, the lanky fast bowler was seen wiping his tears rolling down his face when both teams lined up for their anthems.

In the same match at SCG, the Hyderabad cricketer also showed his determination when he and Jasprit Bumrah both were subject to racial abuse. Siraj took a firm stance and reported the matter immediately to authorities. Six spectators were ejected from the SCG.