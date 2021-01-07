‘Wish he could see me playing for India’: Mohammad Siraj on his emotional moment at the SCG

Mohammad Siraj in action for India on Day 1 at the SCG on Thursday (BCCI)

Mohammad Siraj, speaking after the end of day’s play on Thursday at the SCG, said he was thinking about his late father when the two teams had been lining up for the national anthems at the start of the day. Siraj had been teary-eyed just before the 3rd Test started at the SCG.

Siraj’s father died in November. The pacer had stayed back in Australia to fulfil his dream of seeing him play for India.

Asked about Thursday’s emotional moment that was captured on camera, Siraj said: “Just remembered my father at that time. I was really emotional. He wanted me to see playing Test cricket.

“Wish he could see me playing for India.”

I just want certain people to remember this picture. He is #SirajMohammed and this is what the national anthem means to him pic.twitter.com/eJi9Xeww8E — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 7, 2021

The Hyderabad bowler, who lost his father during the start of the tour, has been exceptional with the ball in his debut Test match and has managed to get better of David Warner in the ongoing match as well.

Australia were nicely placed at 166 for two at stumps on day one with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne looking in fine touch. This was after debutant opener Will Pucovski struck 62 to give Australia a strong platform after a four-hour rain disruption.

“It is very a flat wicket. Our plan was to build pressure and not try too much as it is a very easy wicket for the batsman. Even the bouncers are not carrying as well it was in the the earlier games,” said Siraj, who made his debut in the previous game.

“But Test cricket it is all about patience and we must keep that in mind,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)