India vs New Zealand: People’s choice Award to pacer who gave 1 run in the last 4 balls

After getting hit for a six in the first ball of the final over, Shami picked up the wickets of Williamson and Taylor to end the match in a tie. (PTI)

Why didn’t Virat Kohli use Mohammad Shami to bowl the Super Over? He was that good in the final over, the 20th, of the chase where his temperament, the remarkable ‘heavy ball’ which allowed him to hit the back of length, the smarts, and the nerveless execution of his choice lit up the game, shoving it to the Super Over. Not just in that last over, but his other three overs – two with the new ball and the 14th – were convincing empirical evidences.

Rohit Sharma would say that Shami’s over was the most influential contribution to India’s win. And the pacer, along with Ravindra Jadeja, was considered to bowl the Super Over before the team went with Bumrah. “His over actually got us the victory, not my two sixes,” he said.

Considering this is the World Cup year, it isn’t bad that Bumrah gets more opportunities (especially considering that he is coming off a back injury) with the job he would possibly be entrusted. The good thing is that Shami is pushing hard as an alternate option – and a few such last-over trials (Super Over would still be a rare occurrence, surely) to him would also help the team in the long run.

Jadeja had given just 10 runs for a wicket in three overs, but perhaps the fact that Williamson hit two sixes – one flew over long-off and the next was pulled over midwicket – in his final over, the 15th of the innings, played a part in the eventual decision. Especially as Williamson batted in the Super Over. It did bring up an interesting observation — and a lovely little moment — between Anil Kumble and Dean Jones. In their pre-over ruminations on air, both picked Jadeja as their bowler.

When Bumrah marked his run-up, Jones asked Kumble, “Why aren’t spinners generally not considered for Super Over’ or words to that effect. Kumble came up with a droll response: “I have no idea!” A match-winning bowler who would often bowl the final over in his IPL years and an 80’s batsman who has respect for spinners — and two coaches at that — were puzzled at the lack of trust on the spinners to carry out the heist.

It’s more difficult to guess about Shami’s exclusion. Perhaps, it seemed safe to go with Bumrah, the usual suspect, the man who has been there and done that. It’s his 9th match — ‘first’ game was washed out due to rain — after he came back from a four-month layoff due to a back surgery. And barring a game against Australia where all Indian bowlers were profligate, he has been on the money. Just that, in this game, he was off-key – his mix of slower ones and yorkers hadn’t come out well and also, both were perhaps not the ideal choice on this pitch that had some bounce. “There was something in it (pitch) for the bowlers,” Kane Williamson would say at the end.

Shami knew it of course, and chose the right ball-option in that final over. A course-correction was needed after the first ball; an attempted yorker had floated as a full toss and was smoked for a six by Taylor.

Just three runs, then from five balls and Kohli and Sharma would admit later that they felt that New Zealand had the game in the bag. But here came the course-correction. Shami switched to back-length screamers. That awesome heavy ball. He had used it to great effect in the 50-over World Cup in England last year as well, taking out the likes of Chris Gayle.

Rohit framed the context well when he said, “He defended 9 runs with dew, pitch had settled in nicely… we never thought it will go to Super Over”. 3 runs from 5 balls came down to 2 from 4 after Taylor punched one to long-on. Shami changed tack. He decided to trust his ability and the pitch and pulled out his party trick – fiery crackers from short of length. It rushed at Williamson, who tried to adjust with an upper-cut but would be thwarted by the beast of a ball. It took the edge enroute to the alert KL Rahul, who had already done a stumping off Ravindra Jadeja and celebrated it with a fist-pump.

Seifert, who had managed just a run from three Shami deliveries in the last game in one of the end overs, was also stunned and late with his reaction to the fiery poppers from back of a length. The ball kicked past an attempted cut. Still, just two from two. But Shami had a plan and was cranking it up. Kohli and Sharma must have felt game on at this point.

Another jaw-dropping kicker from short of length had Seifert all at sea but Taylor rushed across. Rahul had collected it but he under armed with his gloves and didn’t have the pace and accuracy to leave Taylor stranded. Next time, would Rahul whip off the gloves quickly or even consider keeping without one would make for an interesting thing to look out for.

Back live. Taylor vs Shami. One run, needed. What now? That heavy ball or slower one or yorker or really full outside off? One thing was clear that it won’t be a length ball. The field came in, the team converged and Kohli would later say that it was decided that Shami would go full and try hitting the stumps. “We came to a conclusion that we had to hit the stumps because otherwise there is a single anyway and we are going to lose the game. Shami went for it,” Kohli said. He certainly did. It wasn’t an yorker but the best thing was it wasn’t a yorker-gone-wrong either. Really full, not overpitched, and with the field in, Taylor felt he had to try power it through the men. But he got a fatal inside-edge on to his stumps.

The vindication for Shami’s decision to hurl the short of length balls came in the two Super Overs bowled by Bumrah and Tim Southee; their yorkers didn’t land where they wanted it to.

