Mohammad Shami distributes food, masks in Uttar Pradesh

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami took time out to distribute food packets and masks to those headed home on buses and by road in Uttar Pradesh.

In a video, the 29-year old fast bowler was seen distributing water to those waiting for buses to start. He distributed food and bananas to around 200 people and also helped put up tents along the highway near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh to distribute food and water.

Sharing a video, BCCI wrote, “As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur. We are in this together.”

As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur. We are in this together🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/gpti1pqtHH — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2020

The country has reported 8,171 new COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country is now at 1,98,706, including 97,581 active cases, 95,526 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths.

