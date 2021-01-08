scorecardresearch
Friday, January 08, 2021
Bowled 100mph balls twice but they didn’t recognise it because I am from Karachi: Mohammad Sami

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Sami, who hails from Karachi, said his 100mph+ balls in international cricket were not registered because of where he comes from.

By: Sports Desk | January 8, 2021 3:51:53 pm
Mohammad Sami played for Pakistan between 2001 and 2016. (File Photo)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Sami claimed that he has crossed the 100-mph mark twice in his career but that the record was not registered as he is from Karachi.

“I bowled 100 mph twice in international cricket but they didn’t recognise it because I’m Karachite, I took 3 wickets in 4 overs but they changed my spell because I’m Karachite,” Sami was quoted as saying by journalist Shoaib Jatt on Twitter.

Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

However, in 2004, Shoaib’s teammate Mohammad Sami surpassed him with a 162.3 kmph delivery against India. The pacer’s ball was driven through the covers for a boundary by then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

There has been another ball by Sami which was recorded at 164 km/h but that ball had been ruled out due to “faulty speed measurements on the speed meter”.

The ICC has maintained that the equipment used to measure speed varies at different grounds and so speeds from different matches cannot be compared.

