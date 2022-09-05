scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan after suffering leg strain

Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181 for seven with five wickets in hand.

Mohammad Rizwan, IND vs PAK, PAK vs IND, Asia Cup, Mohammad Rizwan injuredPakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan reacts in pain as he lies on the ground during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, UAE. (AP)

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here.

Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the strain while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain’s delivery during India’s innings.

As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan’s last-over win.

Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage.

Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 03:06:54 pm
