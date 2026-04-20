Rizwan launches emotional retort after being asked if he should retire from T20s

Rizwan further said that he has admitted to previous Pakistan team managements that he doesn't deserve to be in the team whenever his performances haven't been up to the mark. (AP Photo)

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has said that he knew he never deserved a spot in the country’s T20 team based on his performances in the Big Bash League before the 2026 T20 World Cup or now based on how he has fared in the Pakistan Super League. Rizwan, however, said that he is not considering retirement from the shortest format and will continue to work until he feels he is done with the game.

Rizwan’s statement came in response to a rather pointed question from a journalist on his ability to play in T20s any more after his side Rawalpindiz lost to Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs in the PSL. “When I was playing in the Big Bash, the (Pakistan) team selection (for the T20 World Cup) happened and I had said that based on this performance, I don’t deserve a place in the team,” he said.