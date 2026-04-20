Rizwan launches emotional retort after being asked if he should retire from T20s

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Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has said that he knew he never deserved a spot in the country’s T20 team based on his performances in the Big Bash League before the 2026 T20 World Cup or now based on how he has fared in the Pakistan Super League. Rizwan, however, said that he is not considering retirement from the shortest format and will continue to work until he feels he is done with the game.
Rizwan’s statement came in response to a rather pointed question from a journalist on his ability to play in T20s any more after his side Rawalpindiz lost to Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs in the PSL. “When I was playing in the Big Bash, the (Pakistan) team selection (for the T20 World Cup) happened and I had said that based on this performance, I don’t deserve a place in the team,” he said.
Rizwan further said that he has admitted to previous Pakistan team managements that he doesn’t deserve to be in the team whenever his performances haven’t been up to the mark. “There have been several times in the past when I have told a Pakistan captain that my performances have not been good enough, give some youngster a chance instead of me.
“For me, cricket is a passion,” Rizwan continued. “I play T20, Test, and ODI. I love cricket. That is why I play it. I don’t know anything else in my life. I don’t have a business. I don’t play any other sport. I only play cricket. Yes, I am losing now. My performance is not good. But by the will of God, my hard work is never less. I have worked hard. By God’s will, I will stand in front of you again, after my hard work.”
While he is a regular in the Pakistan Test and ODI teams, Rizwan has struggled in the shortest format for quite some time now. He made his BBL debut this year but scored just 187 runs in 10 matches at a paltry average and strike rate of 18.70 and 102.74 respectively. In the PSL, he has played seven innings and scored 107 runs at just 15.28, with his strike rate languishing at 116.30.
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