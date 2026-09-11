Rizwan, Imam questioned by Pakistan cybercrime agency amid England tour fallout

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Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were questioned by Pakistan’s National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore, adding another development to the growing controversy surrounding Pakistan’s ongoing disastrous Test tour of England.
The two cricketers were among seven players removed from Pakistan’s squad and sent home following the team’s heavy defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s. Pakistan lost the match by 194 runs after suffering an innings-and-103-run defeat in the first Test.
Rizwan and Imam were subsequently summoned by the NCCIA and appeared before the agency on Thursday. According to Cricinfo, at least one of the players is believed to have been at the agency for several hours.
The exact reason for the questioning remains unclear. It is also not known whether the NCCIA matter is connected to a separate disciplinary inquiry launched by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier in the week.
The PCB had announced that it was examining matters following media reports concerning discipline and conduct. The board did not identify any players at the time, saying only that an internal inquiry had been opened and that the matter was being handled according to PCB regulations.
Cricinfo also reported that at least one of the players questioned by the NCCIA was handed a questionnaire and was expected to submit the responses to the agency the following week.
Rizwan’s batting form had been a concern throughout the England tour. The wicketkeeper-batsman made 12, 41, 7 and 1 across the two Tests, continuing a lean spell that had also included modest returns during Pakistan’s two-Test series in the Caribbean.
Imam-ul-Haq’s situation became another talking point during the Lord’s Test. The opener was diagnosed with a Grade 1 tear to his left calf following the opening day’s play and subsequently did not take the field during either of Pakistan’s innings.
On the morning of the final day, Imam took part in a limited warm-up session to assess his fitness. He reportedly struggled physically while attempting some gentle knockdowns. Aaqib Javed, Pakistan’s chief selector and director of high performance, subsequently publicly questioned the injury and warned that the matter could be investigated.
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The scrutiny has not been limited to the players. The PCB also sent a notice to selectors following the Lord’s Test concerning the selection of Rizwan and Imam for Pakistan’s tours of the West Indies and England. The selectors were asked to provide a written explanation detailing why the two players had been selected and explaining the process through which those decisions had been reached.
The response was reportedly required within 24 hours of receiving the notice. The developments contributed to further upheaval within Pakistan’s selection setup. Misbah-ul-Haq, who was serving as one of the selectors, resigned from his position after the squad changes were announced. Meanwhile, seven replacement players travelled to England, five of whom were uncapped, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also sacked.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.