Rizwan, Imam questioned by Pakistan cybercrime agency amid England tour fallout

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, stands with batting partner Saud Shakeel on day four of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan. (AP Photo)

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were questioned by Pakistan’s National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore, adding another development to the growing controversy surrounding Pakistan’s ongoing disastrous Test tour of England.

The two cricketers were among seven players removed from Pakistan’s squad and sent home following the team’s heavy defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s. Pakistan lost the match by 194 runs after suffering an innings-and-103-run defeat in the first Test.

Rizwan and Imam were subsequently summoned by the NCCIA and appeared before the agency on Thursday. According to Cricinfo, at least one of the players is believed to have been at the agency for several hours.